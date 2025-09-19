© 2025 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Univ. of Delaware Alzheimer's research gets boost from new grant funding

By Isreal Hale
Published September 19, 2025 at 8:20 AM EDT
Kinesiology and Applied Physiology (KAAP) Associate Professor and DECCAR Director Chris Martens (white checked shirt/tan pants) and Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering Curtis Johnson, an executive committee member with DECCAR (charcoal jacket/jeans) work along with help from doctoral students Nate Romberger (CHS) and Mary Kramer (gray fleece sweater)
Kathy F. Atkinson
/
Univ. of Delaware
Kinesiology and Applied Physiology (KAAP) Associate Professor and DECCAR Director Chris Martens (white checked shirt/tan pants) and Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering Curtis Johnson, an executive committee member with DECCAR (charcoal jacket/jeans) work along with help from doctoral students Nate Romberger (CHS) and Mary Kramer (gray fleece sweater)

The Delaware Community Foundation this week announced a five-year $13.1 million dollar grant to the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research.

The money will help further the center’s research by expanding the number of participants in clinical studies, creating new forms of testing to find biomarkers which predict Alzheimer's development, and fund the purchase of an MRI machine - a critical tool for the diagnosis of cognitive aging.

Earlier this week, Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research director Dr. Christopher Martens joined Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale to explore what this financial boost means for their research.

DPM’s Isreal Hale interviews Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research director Dr. Christopher Martens

The Green
Isreal Hale
Isreal joined Delaware Public Media in July 2025.
