Univ. of Delaware Alzheimer's research gets boost from new grant funding
The Delaware Community Foundation this week announced a five-year $13.1 million dollar grant to the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research.
The money will help further the center’s research by expanding the number of participants in clinical studies, creating new forms of testing to find biomarkers which predict Alzheimer's development, and fund the purchase of an MRI machine - a critical tool for the diagnosis of cognitive aging.
Earlier this week, Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research director Dr. Christopher Martens joined Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale to explore what this financial boost means for their research.
DPM’s Isreal Hale interviews Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research director Dr. Christopher Martens