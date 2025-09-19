The Green - September 19, 2025 Listen • 51:07

Delaware hopes collaboration with OpenAI helps build AI workforce

These days it seems everyone is racing to get in on the fast-developing world of artificial intelligence – seeking any way and every way to plant their flag in the AI industry.

That includes the state of Delaware which recently announced it is the first state in the nation to join OpenAI’s Certification Program, which is expected to deliver programming to schools and workforce training programs to allows student to workers to build AI fluency and earn certifications in AI tools.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne recently sat down with Delaware Dept of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie to learn more about the OpenAI Certification Program and the benefits it could provide the state.

DPM's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware Dept. of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie Listen • 10:42

Univ. of Delaware Alzheimer's research gets boost from new grant funding

The Delaware Community Foundation this week announced a five-year $13.1 million dollar grant to the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research.

The money will help further the center’s research by expanding the number of participants in clinical studies, creating new forms of testing to find biomarkers which predict Alzheimer's development, and fund the purchase of an MRI machine - a critical tool for the diagnosis of cognitive aging.

Earlier this week, Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research director Dr. Christopher Martens joined Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale to explore what this financial boost means for their research.

DPM’s Isreal Hale interviews Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research director Dr. Christopher Martens Listen • 12:56

Arts Playlist: Delaware Shakespeare's community tour

For eight years, Delaware Shakespeare has been leaving the boards and hitting the road for its annual community tour - taking the Bard's plays to neighborhoods around the First State.

This year, DelShakes presents Two Gentlemen of Verona.

And on this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spend some time with DelShakes' Producing Artistic Director Mariah Gantt to learn more about the tour and the play.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews DelShakes' Producing Artistic Director Mariah Gantt Listen • 12:41

Enlighten Me: Finding ways to connect with Gen Z job seekers

The US saw 22 thousand new jobs in July, far lower than the average 186 thousand jobs added monthly on average in 2024.

And some of the jobs posted aren’t even real — they’re put up by AI or are ghost positions, which companies put up in case they need to hire for a role that’s currently filled.

Gen Z is having a particularly hard time finding work out of college. They’re ghosted, put through five-interview long processes and made to wait weeks for responses.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sits down with the University of Delaware’s Lerner Career Services director Jill Pante to discuss how Gen Z job seekers and their potential employers can better get through the hiring process.