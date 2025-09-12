The Green - September 12, 2025 Listen • 49:09

Delaware's High Hopes: Fits and starts to recreational marijuana rollout

Delaware launched its first wave of recreational marijuana dispensaries on August 1st, giving the majority of existing medical marijuana centers the ability to begin recreational sales.

As of Monday, the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner has issued 85 conditional licenses for the rest of the marijuana business community, with three cultivators already actively growing.

In part three of our Delaware’s High Hopes series, Marijuana Commissioner Josh Sanderlin talks about his optimism for the remaining market launch, as well as the contentious veto of a marijuana zoning bill.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich also checked back in with license holders to discuss the challenges and successes they’ve faced in getting their businesses off the ground and what’s next for Delaware’s recreational marijuana market.

The third episode of 'Delaware’s High Hopes' examines the rollout out recreational marijuana sales in Delaware Listen • 10:56

Univ. of Delaware research seeks better path to teach puberty education

Some of our most awkward childhood and teenage memories are connected to puberty.

That’s one reason puberty and sex education exist – to address uncomfortable subjects head-on and give young people the language and information they need to understand their bodies.

There’s a lot that goes into those lesson plans. And most of the research and conversation is about what teachers can talk about in the classroom. Very little research addresses how to teach these classes.

University of Delaware assistant professor Sarah Curtiss is trying to change that. She and her team looked at different teaching approaches and how to make classes more accessible for students with disabilities.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sits down with Curtiss to talk about puberty education – and how it can be improved.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Univ. of Delaware associate professor Sarah Curtiss Listen • 12:27

Reading Assist lauded for its work on literacy in Delaware

Reading Assist is among 15 organizations from around the world recently recognized by the Library of Congress for its efforts to improve literacy and strengthen the communities it serves.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sat down with Reading Assist CEO Caroline O’Neal to learn more about why the organization was honor and its ongoing work in the community- including how it’s navigating the ups and downs of federal funding.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews Reading Assist CEO Caroline O'Neal Listen • 12:27

Arts Playlist: Clear Space Theater preps for season's final shows

After a busy summer season featuring three blockbuster musicals and a cabaret performance series, performers from the Clear Space Theatre Company in Rehoboth Beach will be back on the boards in one week, launching a series of shows to round out the year, beginning with the apolitical political farce, POTUS.

DPM's Martin Matheny sat down with Clear Space's Managing Director, Joe Gfaller to talk about that show and the rest of the 2025 season.