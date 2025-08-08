The Green - August 8, 2025 Listen • 49:38

Proposed data center in New Castle County faces push back over various issues

Plans to build one of the largest data centers in the country near Delaware City in New Castle County has sparked outrage from some nearby residents while prompting state and county lawmakers to raise concerns about its impact on the environment and the electrical grid.

Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle recently offered an initial peek at the project – known as Project Washington, the reaction to it, and is tracking what’s next in the process as it develops.

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the proposed data center near Delaware City

A conversation with new State Rep. Alonna Berry

When Delaware’s General Assembly reconvenes next week for a special session on property reassessment issues, there will be a new member in the House chamber.

Democrat Alonna defeated Republican Nikki Miller in the House District 20 special election to replace former State Rep. Stell Parker Selby.

Berry’s victory in the Milton area district was a narrow one – a margin of just 121 votes. Tuesday night, Delaware Public Media state politics reporter Sarah Petrowich spoke with Berry about her win and what’s next.

DPM State Politics reporter Sarah Petrowich interviews new State Rep. Alonna Berry

Marsh Migration map offers glimpse at threat to marshes and wetlands

But on your way to surf and sand, you'll likely pass through one of the state's most threatened habitats – its marshes and wetlands.

DNREC recently released a map charting marsh migration - how wetlands are moving inland as sea levels rise - and how migrating marshes are bumping up against growing development.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny chats with DNREC environmental scientist Allison Rogerson about the map and what it tells us.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews DNREC environmental scientist Allison Rogerson about marsh migration

Arts Playlist: Meet the Delaware Symphony Orchestra's new conductor

Earlier this year, the Delaware Symphony Orchestra began writing a new chapter in its long history, announcing the appointment of Argentinian/Italian conductor Michelle Di Russo as the orchestra's new music director, the first women to hold the role in the symphony's century-plus history.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Di Russo sits down with Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny as she prepares to take the podium as the orchestra's music director for the first time in October.