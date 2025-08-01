The Green - August 1, 2025 Listen • 50:30

Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission starts fresh with new exec. director

Delaware’s Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission underwent a mass restructuring over the past year.

The commission is in charge of distributing the funds awarded to the First State through legal challenges against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

After a grant recipient was flagged for potential misuse of funds last year, the commission completely overhauled its grant program and welcomed a new Executive Director Brad Owens.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich spoke with Owens about the new-and-improved commission, the latest grant cycle and his plans for the commission.

DPM State Politics reporter Sarah Petrowich interviews new Delaware Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission Executive Director Brad Owens. Listen • 13:12

Arts Playlist: Telling the Cooch's Bridge story through music

Cooch's Bridge Historic Site, near Newark, is one of the state's most storied historic locations, known for being the site of the only Revolutionary War battle in the First State. It was also home to generations of African-Americans, both free and enslaved.

In 2023, composer and percussionist Jonathan Whitney, himself a Newark native, was commissioned by the Friends of Cooch's Bridge Historic Site to tell those stories in music in a work called "Cooch's Bridge: The African-American Presence."

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny chats with to Whitney about his music.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Delaware-born composer and percussionist Jonathan Whitney Listen • 10:41

People and Planet: Learning about your world at the Brandywine Zoo and Delaware Museum of Nature and Science

This week, we bring you the latest episode of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast – ‘People and Planet.’

On this episode, we focus on a pair of First State destinations that help connect people to their planet by educating them about the world around them.

The Delaware Museum of Nature and Science and the Brandywine Zoo each offer windows into habitats in our own backyards and around the world and how we can engage with them in a meaningful and positive way.

And to explain how they do that the podcast welcomes Delaware Museum of Nature and Science executive director Mandy Santiago and Brandywine Zoo director Brint Spencer.