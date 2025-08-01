People and Planet: Learning about your world at the Brandywine Zoo and Delaware Museum of Nature and Science
This week, we bring you the latest episode of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast – ‘People and Planet.’
On this episode, we focus on a pair of First State destinations that help connect people to their planet by educating them about the world around them.
The Delaware Museum of Nature and Science and the Brandywine Zoo each offer windows into habitats in our own backyards and around the world and how we can engage with them in a meaningful and positive way.
And to explain how they do that the podcast welcomes Delaware Museum of Nature and Science executive director Mandy Santiago and Brandywine Zoo director Brint Spencer.
People and Planet podcast - Ep. 5 - Brandywine Zoo and Delaware Museum of Nature and Science
People and Planet is brought to you by Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is produced by Delaware Public Media.
Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.