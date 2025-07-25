The Green - July 25, 2025 Listen • 48:39

What you need to know about back-to-school shopping - and how to stay on budget

As July starts to slip away – summer break heads into the home stretch for students. That means families need to start getting the gear kids need for school this fall.

What does the current economic climate mean for back-to-school shopping this year? Are retailers expecting the same boost to late summer sales? And are there deals to be found for families on a budget?

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida takes a closer look at the back-to-school shopping landscape.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida joins DPM's Tom Byrne to discuss back-to-school shopping

Is man-made meat the future of agriculture? One local company thinks so

What does a meat brewery look like? And can scientists make better steaks than farmers? Delaware Public Media asks these questions and more in a conversation with Andrew Sayles, the COO and co-founder of a local start-up producing the building blocks of cultivated meat.

Delaware Public Media's Abigail Lee interviews Andrew Sayles, the co-founder and COO at Livestock Lab

Arts Playlist: 'My Cup of Tea" at the Historic Odessa Foundation

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny makes his way to Historic Odessa for a look at the immerse varieties of a commonplace object most of us have at home - the teapot.

Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny visits the Historic Odessa Foundation 'My Cup of Tea' teapot exhibit

History Matters: Lewes group restoring a steam locomotive to highlight area's railroad heritage

The Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association recently announced that the historic Steam Locomotive No. 60, initially built for the Pennsylvania Railroad, is going to be restored for display in Lewes with the goal of it being ready for next summer.

In this edition of History Matters, Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association board member David Ludlow discusses the restoration work and how this project helps bring the area’s railroad heritage to life.