The Green - July 18, 2025

More Delaware species join ‘greatest conservation need’ list as habitat shrinks

We often hear about the impact climate change, development, and other factors can have on the plants, birds and animals that live in the First State and the habitat that supports them.

But the new edition of the Species of Greatest Conservation Need offers a much deeper dive into the risks faced and how serious they are – offering a picture of which species face the greatest threat.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle digs into the report – examining what it tells us and what actions it could prompt.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the state's new Species of Greatest Conservation Need report

Are plastic bag bans working? One Univ. of Delaware study says 'yes'

Delaware is one of 12 states with a plastic bag ban, and while many other states may not have a ban, certain counties instead charge a fee to use them.

Researchers from the University of Delaware and Columbia University conducted a study examining how effective these bans and fees are in reducing litter, especially along the shoreline.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down with Kimberly Oremus, an associate professor in UD’s School of Marine Science and Policy, to discuss if the policies are making a difference.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews UD associate professor Kimberly Oremus

Arts Playlist: Summer shows at Clear Space Theatre Company

Summer is a busy time at Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach, with three big musical productions, a cabaret series, and weekly kids shows.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, our Martin Matheny s sits down with Joe Gfaller, Clear Space Theatre Company’s managing director to learn more about their summer offerings.

Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny interviews Clear Space Theatre Company's managing director Joe Gfaller

Enlighten Me: The power and purpose of public art in Newark

Art is everywhere we look, and Newark’s Main Street is no exception.

If you pay attention as you stroll down the sidewalk, you can be drawn into one of these pieces of public art and the story it tells.

But the story of how these pieces make their way to the public sphere and their purpose is often overlooked.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s University of Delaware summer intern Brenden Patterson takes some time to delve into public art and its place in Newark and beyond.