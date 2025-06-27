The Green - June 27, 2025 Listen • 51:07

Dissecting Delaware's 2025 legislative session

State lawmakers have just one day of work left in the 2025 portion of the current legislative session – the first session under new Gov. Matt Meyer.

As they work to get a few more bills to the finish line on June 30th, we take some time on The Green this week to look back at what Gov. Meyer and the General Assembly were - and weren’t - able to accomplish.

Earlier this week, Delaware Public Media state politics reporter Sarah Petrowich joined News Director Tom Byrne to dive into this year’s legislative scorecard.

Delaware Public Media State Politics reporter Sarah Petrowich and News Director Tom Byrne discuss the 2025 General Assembly session Listen • 22:56

A snapshot of affordable housing in the First State

Affordable housing – specifically the lack of it – is an issue that’s been in the headlines in Delaware and nationwide for a few years now.

And there’s no shortage of government agencies, lawmakers, nonprofits, and housing advocates trying to find new and create ways to deliver solutions.

This week, contributor Eileen Dallabrida takes a deeper dive into what issue looks like here in the First State and some of the responses to it.

Delaware Public Media contributor Eileen Dallabrida discusses affordable housing in Delaware Listen • 9:26

Arts Playlist: SODELO's summer season

The Southern Delaware Orchestra, or SODELO is hard at work preparing for a summer concert series featuring a guest conductor, a guest soloist, and the orchestra's debut appearance at the Freeman Arts Pavilion.

In this edition of Arts Playlist , Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny gets a preview with violinist Steve Griefer SODELO co-founder and board president.

Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny interviews Sodelo's co-founder and board president Steve Griefer Listen • 9:26

Enlighten Me: Additional reporting from Univ. of Delaware student journalists

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we head to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists – pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, a long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.

This week’s featured student journalists are Olivia Hoover and Iyanna Register.