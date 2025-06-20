The Green - June 20, 2025 Listen • 48:38

New Marijuana Commissioner readies Delaware for recreational market rollout

It’s been over two years since the First State legalized recreational marijuana, and Delaware has yet to open any dispensaries.

Rob Coupe, the first leader of the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner, stepped down in January, and the governor did not tap a replacement until last month.

That new commissioner - cannabis attorney Josh Sanderlin - says despite Delaware’s challenges, he is confident in seeing a successful rollout.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich spoke with Sanderlin about the trials and tribulations marijuana business owners have faced - and what consumers can expect moving forward.

DPM's Sarah Petrowich interviews Delaware's Marijuana Commissioner Josh Sanderlin

Delaware’s Fire Commission meets resistance in its search for oversight powers of fire companies

Delaware’s fire companies operate as individual entities with limited oversight outside of criminal cases. Some in the service say that’s working well, and others want to see a standardized code of regulations and a certification process put in place statewide.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee looks into new efforts to add stronger oversight for fire companies in the First State.

Delaware Public Media's Abigail Lee reports on Delaware fire company oversight

Arts Playlist: First State Ballet Theatre's 2025-2026 season

First State Ballet Theatre recently announced the line-up for its 2025-2026 season, including something scary for Halloween, a mixture of traditional favorites and innovative new choreography, and a classic Romantic masterpiece.

In this edition of Arts Playlist , Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spoke to the ballet's marketing director Claire McGregor about the upcoming season, as well as a trio of summer performances around the state.

Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny interviews First State Ballet Theatre's Claire McGregor

Enlighten Me: More stories from Univ. of Delaware student journalists

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we head to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists – pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, a long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.

This week’s featured student journalists are Tyler Dotson and McKenna Burke.