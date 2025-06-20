© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Education
The Green

Enlighten Me: More stories from Univ. of Delaware student journalists

By Delaware Public Media
Published June 20, 2025 at 9:03 AM EDT
In this week’s Enlighten Me, we head to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists – pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, a long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.

This week’s featured student journalists are McKenna Burke and Tyler Dodson.

Enlighten Me highlights two stories from UD student journalists

We start with rising senior Tyler Dodson.

Delaware is home to many types of fish, but some were never supposed to be here. Dodson reports those invasive fish can harm local ecosystems, and some are nearly impossible to get rid of.

UD rising senior Tyler Dodson reports on invasive fish species in Delaware

Next, we hear from another rising senior McKenna Burke, who tells us from sightings of ghosts to eerie deja vu moments, paranormal phenomenon allow our imagination to run wild and continue to puzzle investigators.

UD rising senior McKenna Burke reports on paranormal acitivity

