The Green - June 13, 2025

The future of regulating and mitigating so-called ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water appears to be in limbo nationwide.

During the Biden Administration, the EPA enacted strict limits on a laundry list of PFAS chemicals – and a timeline to start enforcing those limits. But the Trump Administration is pushing that timeline back and scraping limits on some forms of the chemicals for now.

Locally, some state lawmakers are taking steps they believe will help ensure Delaware manages any PFAS contamination issues in line with the Biden-era rules.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle examines what the Trump Administration’s approach on PFAS means for the First State and how Delaware’s response.

Delaware could become one of the strictest states when it comes to disclosure requirements around multi-level marketing companies, commonly referred to as MLMs.

These types of businesses operate under a model where individuals sell products directly to consumers while also recruiting others to join the company.

State Rep. Melanie Ross Levin believes these companies are often misrepresenting how much an individual can profit, and her legislation would create stricter guidelines to ensure distributors are not being taken advantage of.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich spoke with Ross Levin, as well as legal experts and individuals who have been directly affected by MLM companies to better understand how this bill would work.

Delaware-based artist Jen Hintz [hints] Eggers' work is influenced by her journey as a new mom, along with geometric pattern-making and a simple, versatile shape.

Her work is on display at the Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington's Carvel State Office Building through July 25.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny speaks with Jen Hintz Eggers to learn more about her art and her current exhibition, "Seeds of Life."

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we head to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists – pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, a long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.

