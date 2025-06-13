Enlighten Me: Stories from Univ. of Delaware student journalists

Enlighten Me highlights three stories from UD student journalists Listen • 10:57

We start with recent graduate Joe Cosmedy. The Media Communication major says many visitors to Delaware’s State Parks may be unaware of what those baskets with chains all around are used for. The answer is disc golf - and Cosmedy has more at his surprisingly popular game in Delaware.

Recent UD grad Joe Cosmedy reports on disc golf in Delaware Listen • 2:54

Next, we hear from senior Madison Gelmin, who takes a look at the comeback of the app Yik Yak. The completely anonymous app was previously banned over cyberbullying. Gelmin reports now it's on the back on the rise – inckuding at UD

UD senior Madison Gelmin reports on the return of the Yik Yak app Listen • 2:55

And we close with rising senior Cris Granada, who notes that graduation last month was full of more stress and uncertainty for international students at UD. As visa rules tighten and immigration policies shift, Granada reports the path from the diploma to career has never felt more unclear.