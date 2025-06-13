Enlighten Me: Stories from Univ. of Delaware student journalists
In this week’s Enlighten Me, we head to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists – pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, a long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of founders of Delaware Public Media.
This week’s featured student journalists are Joe Cosmedy, Madison Gelmin and Cris Granada.
We start with recent graduate Joe Cosmedy. The Media Communication major says many visitors to Delaware’s State Parks may be unaware of what those baskets with chains all around are used for. The answer is disc golf - and Cosmedy has more at his surprisingly popular game in Delaware.
Next, we hear from senior Madison Gelmin, who takes a look at the comeback of the app Yik Yak. The completely anonymous app was previously banned over cyberbullying. Gelmin reports now it's on the back on the rise – inckuding at UD
And we close with rising senior Cris Granada, who notes that graduation last month was full of more stress and uncertainty for international students at UD. As visa rules tighten and immigration policies shift, Granada reports the path from the diploma to career has never felt more unclear.