The Green - June 6. 2025 Listen • 52:01

Delaware's new LGBTQ+ Commission seeks to fill gaps in resources

To kick off Pride Month, Gov. Matt Meyer announced the individuals who will comprise nine-member LGBTQ+ Commission to further the state’s equity and inclusion efforts.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich sat down with newly appointed Chair Cora Castle to discuss her vision for the commission and what gaps need to be filled when it comes to resources for LGBTQ+ Delawareans.

Delaware Public Media's Sarah Petrowich interviews LGBTQ+ Commission chair Cora Castle Listen • 9:27

Arts Playlist: Delaware Div. of the Arts' Award Winners XXV

For decades, the Delaware Division of the Arts has been helping artists of all kinds practice their craft with yearly fellowships that provide some financial support.

This year marks the 25th annual showing of some of this year’s fellows’ work.

And in this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny chats with Delaware Division of the Arts program officer for artist programs and services Roxanne Stanulis about the fellowship and its impact.

Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny interviews Delaware Division of the Arts program officer for artist programs and services Roxanne Stanulis Listen • 11:56

People and Planet: Oysters in Delaware

This week – we bring you the latest episode of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast – ‘People and Planet.’

In this episode, we focus on Delaware and oysters, exploring the history, science, and economic and cultural of oysters in First State with Ed Hale, Assistant Professor in the School of Marine Science and Policy and the Delaware Sea Grant Program at the University of Delaware and Morgan Krell, Science Technician at the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays.