The Green – May 23, 2025 Listen • 50:24

Solar study says Delaware should boost net-metering by raising cap

As state officials and lawmakers look for ways to help Delawareans facing rising utility prices, one long-term answer could be solar – specifically something known as net-metering for homes and businesses that install solar panels.

A recent report produced for the Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility, also known as Energize Delaware, suggests investment in net-metering produces significant benefits.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at the report and what it could mean for the First State.

Contributor Jon Hurdle examines the solar report for Energize Delaware Listen • 13:26

Why colorectal cancer rates are rising among young adults

Colorectal cancer rates in adults over the age of 50 have been falling since the 1980s, but that’s not the case for young adults. New research shows that colorectal cancer incidences and deaths are increasing in people under 50.

If that trend continues, colorectal cancer is expected to become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among young adults globally by 2030.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Bayhealth colorectal surgeon Dr. Assar Rather to examine the rise in colorectal cancer for young people and how it’s being addressed.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon discusses the surge of colorectal cancer in young people with Bayhealth colorectal surgeon Dr. Assar Rather Listen • 11:56

Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum explores John Sloan’s influence as a teacher

John Sloan is one of the most important American painters and printmakers of the 20th century.

However, his biggest impact came as an art instructor, something the Delaware Art Museum showcases in its ‘John Sloan and His Students’ exhibition.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny catches up with curator Heather Campbell Coyle for a chat about Sloan and the exhibit highlighting his work and teachings.

DPM's Martin Matheny explores the Delaware Art Museum's ‘John Sloan and His Students’ exhibit with curator Heather Campbell Coyle Listen • 12:12

History Matters: Zoar Church in Odessa begins a new chapter with restoration grant

The Zoar Methodist Episcopal Church in Odessa is among 30 historically Black Churches nationwide to receive a share of an $8.5 million grant for restoration work.

The Zoar Church was originally established in 1845 and has been in need of a significant makeover since shutting its doors in 2015. Now, that process is underway; it includes restoring the church’s stained-glass windows and reimagining it as a community and historical center.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined by Steven Johnson – the treasurer for Friends of Zoar, the grassroots advocacy group that secured the grant – to learn more about the Zoar Church’s restoration efforts and plans to preserve its history.