New State Housing Director Matthew Heckles discusses plans to tackle Delaware’s housing crisis
Delaware has a new leader tasked with addressing one of the state’s most pressing challenges – housing, specifically affordable housing.
Matthew Heckles now leads the Delaware State Housing Authority, and he’s no stranger to the agency. He previously served as a legislative and policy advisor for DSHA and more recently as the Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with Heckles to discuss his plans to tackle the state’s housing crisis and make housing more accessible for Delawareans.
