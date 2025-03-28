© 2025 Delaware Public Media
New State Housing Director Matthew Heckles discusses plans to tackle Delaware’s housing crisis

By Abigail Lee,
Kyle McKinnon
Published March 28, 2025 at 9:46 AM EDT
New State Housing Director Matthew Heckles during his confirmation hearing before the Delaware State Senate.
Delaware has a new leader tasked with addressing one of the state’s most pressing challenges – housing, specifically affordable housing.

Matthew Heckles now leads the Delaware State Housing Authority, and he’s no stranger to the agency. He previously served as a legislative and policy advisor for DSHA and more recently as the Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with Heckles to discuss his plans to tackle the state’s housing crisis and make housing more accessible for Delawareans.

DPM's Abigail Lee talks with State Housing Director Matthew Heckles about plans to address Delaware's housing crisis

