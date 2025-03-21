The Green – March 21, 2025

Delaware’s High Hopes: Market Delays and Municipal Bans

Delaware issued its last round of recreational marijuana business licenses to hopeful applicants in December, but those license holders haven’t begun dispensing recreational cannabis just yet.

April 1st – a month later than the initial target – has been circulated as the new date to have the First State’s recreational marijuana market up and running, but delays in federal background checks have put that timeline into question. As license holders anxiously wait for the go-ahead to bring safe and legal cannabis to Delawareans – and as the state looks for a new marijuana commissioner – uncertainty looms over the recreational market.

In episode two of Delaware’s High Hopes, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich checked back in with license holders and discussed concerns over these delays with an industry advocate and the legislator behind the legalization of recreational marijuana.

The second episode of 'Delaware’s High Hopes' examines why the start of legal recreational marijuana sales is facing delays Listen • 14:25

UD professor’s new book ‘Suspended Education’ explores why school suspensions may do more harm than good

Millions of students are suspended from public schools every year. Last school year, about 14% of Delaware students received suspensions with students of color facing out-of-school suspensions at higher rates, according to the state’s Annual Report on School Discipline Improvement.

In his book ‘Suspended Education: School Punishment and the Legacy of Racial Injustice,’ University of Delaware sociology and criminal justice professor Aaron Kupchik explores how this long-standing disciplinary practice is tied to racial inequality, fails to improve behavior, and can have long-lasting consequences for students.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Kupchik for more on ‘Suspended Education’ and why school suspensions may do more harm than good.

UD professor Aaron Kupchik talks with DPM's Kyle McKinnon about his new book ‘Suspended Education’ Listen • 13:41

Arts Playlist: Reimagining family photos through digital collages in ‘Figments’

An old family photo album can be a window into the past, but for local artist Virginia Lockman, it became something more.

In her latest exhibition ‘Figments,’ Lockman reimagines vintage family photographs through digital collages, blending them with birds, animals, and celestial elements to create dreamlike images. The exhibit is on view in the Mezzanine Gallery at the Carvel State Building in Wilmington through March 28.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by Lockman for a closer look at ‘Figments.’

DPM's Martin Matheny explores the 'Figments' exhibit with local artist Virginia Lockman Listen • 7:26

Enlighten Me: Spring cleaning tips with Delaware’s only certified professional organizer

The flowers are starting to bloom, the birds are singing, and your closets are overflowing – that means spring is here and so is the time to clean, declutter, and finally tackle that junk drawer.

But where do you start? According to Delaware’s only certified professional organizer Kim Mazewski, it’s best to begin with small, manageable tasks and build from there so you can create lasting habits that make a real difference in your home.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Mazewski about spring cleaning and why it’s more than just tidying up your space; it’s a way to find peace of mind.