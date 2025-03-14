The Green – March 14, 2025

Addressing Delaware’s education challenges with Secretary of Education Cindy Marten

Last week, The Green spent time with Delaware’s new Dept. of Education Secretary Cindy Marten discussing education funding and the work of the Public Education Funding Commission to deliver a more equitable state education funding formula.

But education funding is hardly the only issue facing schools in Delaware. Lagging student proficiency scores and school behavior and climate are just a couple of the topics that are also top of mind for lawmakers and educators – as well as students and their families.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne is joined again by Marten this week to discuss these topics and more – and how she and Gov. Matt Meyer plan to approach them.

DPM's Tom Byrne examines the state's education issues with new Secretary of Education Cindy Marten Listen • 25:26

Bigger water bills loom in Delaware as utilities seek to cope with costs of fighting ‘forever chemicals’

During the recent winter months, many Delawareans have seen a sharp increase in their energy bills – increases large enough to prompt Gov. Matt Meyer and lawmakers to seek ways to help ease the burden those bills are creating.

But more sticker shock could be on the way, this time from your water bill as water utilities seek to recover some of the cost of upgrades needed to filter the so-called ‘forever chemicals’ known as PFAS out of drinking water.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle reports on what these water rates could look like and if some efforts to rein in energy costs could also help with water bills.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on potentially rising water rates in Delaware Listen • 10:42

Arts Playlist: ‘Girls of Yellow Diamonds’ highlights Asian American women’s stories at OperaDelaware

OperaDelaware is bringing a powerful new program to the stage celebrating the music and stories of Asian American women.

Created by Alice Chung and Helen Huang, ‘Girls of Yellow Diamonds’ explores the cycle of life; from childhood to womanhood and beyond. The performance, which features songs in English, Chinese, and Korean done by living Asian American women composers, is set for Sunday, March 16 at the OperaDelaware Studios in Wilmington.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny caught up with Chung and Huang for a preview of ‘Girls of Yellow Diamonds.’