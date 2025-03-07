The Green – March 7, 2025

Delaware Secretary of Education Cindy Marten discusses school funding reform, equity gaps

The Public Education Funding Commission meets again on Monday to continue its work to deliver a more equitable state education funding formula.

The Commission is expected to consider multiple models for a new formula as it moves forward this year. Gov. Matt Meyer is pushing for quick movement on this effort and has championed replacing the current unit count system, which he has characterized as very outdated.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with Meyer’s Dept. of Education Secretary Cindy Marten to discuss where she and the Meyer Administration stand on this process and the future of education funding in the First State.

DPM's Tom Byrne discusses the future of education funding in the First State with new Secretary of Education Cindy Marten Listen • 20:25

Arts Playlist: DSU professor brings ‘Strange Flesh & Other Fantasies’ to Dover Art League

What happens when art pushes the boundaries of form, creating something that feels both familiar and otherworldly?

That’s the idea behind the ‘Strange Flesh & Other Fantasies’ exhibit at the Dover Art League featuring the work of Delaware State University assistant professor Josh Nobiling. Through intricate drawings and prints, Nobiling crafts what he calls “strange flesh” and “nothing things” – abstract, textured pieces that shift between the organic and the surreal.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by Nobiling for a closer look at ‘Strange Flesh & Other Fantasies.’

DPM's Martin Matheny explores the ‘Strange Flesh & Other Fantasies’ exhibit with DSU assistant professor Josh Nobiling Listen • 13:40

History Matters: Preserving the Nassau School’s legacy through oral histories

The Nassau School, located in the historic Black community of Belltown near Lewes, is the focus of a new oral histories project led by researchers at the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs.

Through the stories of former students, staff, and surrounding residents, the project aims to record and preserve the Nassau School’s legacy before desegregation efforts began; ensuring the voices of this community are heard and remembered.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with the Division’s Engagement and Collections Manager Meg Hutchins, and Inclusive History Researcher Brayden Moore, to learn more about the oral histories project and the Nassau School’s place in Delaware’s history.