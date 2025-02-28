The Green – February 28, 2025

New state tax impacts the landscape of Delaware's beach rental market

Recent warmer temperatures may offer some hope that winter is on its way out – perhaps enough to start dreaming of summer vacation.

If that dream includes getting away to the beach later this year, you may need to budget a little more. A new state tax on short-term rentals means the price for fun in the sun is a bit higher this year.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida takes a closer look at the beach rental market and the impact of this new tax.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida examines Delaware's beach rental market and the new tax on short-term rentals Listen • 12:56

Understanding the health disparities facing Black girls in Delaware

Many studies show the persistent disparities Black Americans face when it comes to health and well-being, but one portion of that population is less understood, including here in the First State.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee examines what we know and don’t know about Black girls' well-being in Delaware and what can be done to produce positive change.

DPM's Abigail Lee reports on the health disparities facing Black girls in Delaware Listen • 9:11

Arts Playlist: Center City Chorale’s ‘Spirit Songs’ concert brings music for comfort and community

Many of us are seeking support and a sense of community in what can seem like turbulent times.

On March 6, the Center City Chorale offers a musical refuge with ‘Spirit Songs,’ a free concert at Wilmington's First & Central Presbyterian Church with a diverse lineup of music it says will ‘calm your soul and feed your spirit.’

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by local musician Jordan Barrett – Board President of Market Street Music, which Center City Chorale is a part of – to preview ‘Spirit Songs’ and how music can provide comfort and connection amid uncertainty.

DPM'S Martin Matheny previews the ‘Spirit Songs’ concert with board president of Market Street Music Jordan Barrett Listen • 9:56

Enlighten Me: The challenge of sticking to New Year's resolutions and keys to following through

As we move into March, that early-year momentum and motivation to stick with New Year's resolutions often starts to fade.

Roughly 80% of resolutions don’t make it past mid-February, so why is it so hard to turn goals into lasting habits? Some experts say it has to do with how our brains are wired to favor immediate rewards over long-term benefits, making change a challenge.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with University of Delaware associate professor of psychological and brain sciences Naomi Sadeh about why resolutions are tough to stick with and what can help us keep them.