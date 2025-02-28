Enlighten Me: The challenge of sticking to New Year's resolutions and keys to following through
As we move into March, that early-year momentum and motivation to stick with New Year's resolutions often starts to fade.
Roughly 80% of resolutions don’t make it past mid-February, so why is it so hard to turn goals into lasting habits? Some experts say it has to do with how our brains are wired to favor immediate rewards over long-term benefits, making change a challenge.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with University of Delaware associate professor of psychological and brain sciences Naomi Sadeh about why resolutions are tough to stick with and what can help us keep them.
