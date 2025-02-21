© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Why ordinary people are crucial in disaster response

By Kyle McKinnon
Published February 21, 2025 at 9:22 AM EST
Flooding in Wilmington in the wake of Hurricane Ida's remnants dumping rain on the region.
Delaware Public Media
Flooding in Wilmington in the wake of Hurricane Ida's remnants dumping rain on the region.

When disaster strikes, we often picture emergency crews rushing in, but it's local communities that play the most vital role in the critical moments before first responders arrive.

That’s according to the co-directors of the University of Delaware Disaster Research Center Tricia Wachtendorf and James Kendra, who have spent decades studying how ordinary people respond to disasters and recently wrote about how local heroes are crucial to disaster response.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined this week by Wachtendorf and Kendra to learn more about why local communities are often the first and most crucial line of defense in a crisis.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with UD's Disaster Research Center co-directors Tricia Wachtendorf and James Kendra about local communities and disaster response

To learn more about the University of Delaware Disaster Research Center or Community Emergency Response Team training, visit the following links:

