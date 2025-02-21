Delaware moves to regulate AI in insurance
Artificial intelligence is changing the insurance industry, but with that innovation comes concerns about bias, data security, and transparency.
In Delaware, a new bulletin from the state’s Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro lays out how insurers can use AI while complying with consumer protection laws. It also warns that AI can’t be used to sidestep existing regulations and policyholders still have the same rights.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with Navarro to discuss AI in insurance and what this guidance means for both insurers and policyholders.
DPM's Tom Byrne examines AI regulations in insurance with state Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro