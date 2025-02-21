© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Business
The Green

Delaware moves to regulate AI in insurance

By Tom Byrne,
Kyle McKinnon
Published February 21, 2025 at 9:22 AM EST
Wikimedia Commons
Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro has released a bulletin on how the state expects insurers to approach the use of AI.

Artificial intelligence is changing the insurance industry, but with that innovation comes concerns about bias, data security, and transparency.

In Delaware, a new bulletin from the state’s Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro lays out how insurers can use AI while complying with consumer protection laws. It also warns that AI can’t be used to sidestep existing regulations and policyholders still have the same rights.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with Navarro to discuss AI in insurance and what this guidance means for both insurers and policyholders.

DPM's Tom Byrne examines AI regulations in insurance with state Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro

The Green
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
