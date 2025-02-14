UD research on soccer heading safety could influence global standards
Heading the ball is a fundamental soccer skill, and yet, concerns about player safety have led to strict guidelines on when young athletes can begin practicing it.
To make heading safer, University of Delaware professor of kinesiology and applied physiology Thomas Kaminski is working to validate a U.S. Soccer-funded training program that could set new global header-safety standards.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke this week with Kaminski about the program and how it helps players strengthen their bodies and reduce injury risks.
UD Professor Thomas Kaminski breaks down his heading safety program and its potential to impact global policy with DPM's Kyle McKinnon