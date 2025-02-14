© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

UD research on soccer heading safety could influence global standards

By Kyle McKinnon
Published February 14, 2025 at 9:24 AM EST
Vinnie Coppola, a soccer player with Delaware Football Club, wears a mouthpiece equipped with sensors to monitor neck strength and head impacts as part of a study led by Thomas Kaminski, professor of kinesiology and applied physiology.
Evan Krape
/
University of Delaware
Vinnie Coppola, a soccer player with Delaware Football Club, wears a mouthpiece equipped with sensors to monitor neck strength and head impacts as part of a study led by Thomas Kaminski, professor of kinesiology and applied physiology.

Heading the ball is a fundamental soccer skill, and yet, concerns about player safety have led to strict guidelines on when young athletes can begin practicing it.

To make heading safer, University of Delaware professor of kinesiology and applied physiology Thomas Kaminski is working to validate a U.S. Soccer-funded training program that could set new global header-safety standards.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke this week with Kaminski about the program and how it helps players strengthen their bodies and reduce injury risks.

UD Professor Thomas Kaminski breaks down his heading safety program and its potential to impact global policy with DPM's Kyle McKinnon

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon