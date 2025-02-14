The Green – February 14, 2025

Delaware's Human Trafficking Unit marks three years of progress as efforts to shut down illegal operations continue

January marked the three-year anniversary of the Delaware Department of Justice creating a unit specifically devoted to prosecuting human traffickers and shutting down businesses involved in this illegal act.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich sat down with Deputy Attorney General Caroline Brittingham, who has worked on the Human Trafficking Unit since its inception in 2022, to discuss how the First State is cracking down on this crime.

DPM's Sarah Petrowich talks with Deputy Attorney General Caroline Brittingham about the state's progress on human trafficking cases Listen • 12:40

UD research on soccer heading safety could influence global standards

Heading the ball is a fundamental soccer skill, and yet, concerns about player safety have led to strict guidelines on when young athletes can begin practicing it.

To make heading safer, University of Delaware professor of kinesiology and applied physiology Thomas Kaminski is working to validate a U.S. Soccer-funded training program that could set new global header-safety standards.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke this week with Kaminski about the program and how it helps players strengthen their bodies and reduce injury risks.

UD Professor Thomas Kaminski breaks down his heading safety program and its potential to impact global policy with DPM's Kyle McKinnon Listen • 13:41

Arts Playlist: Goldey-Beacom professor’s screenplay earns spot at international film festival

Goldey-Beacom College is celebrating Assistant Professor of Business Scott Glenn’s recent achievement in the world of film. Glenn earned a spot in the 2025 Beaufort International Film Festival in South Carolina with his screenplay ‘Heroes From Heaven: Battle Ground Earth.’

Glenn's screenplay, adapted from his 2016 book of the same title, explores a dystopian future where a disillusioned leader teams up with biblical heroes to overthrow an oppressive regime.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny caught up with Glenn for more on ‘Heroes From Heaven.’

DPM's Martin Matheny explores 'Heroes From Heaven' with Goldey-Beacom College Professor Scott Glenn Listen • 9:56

History Matters: How the American Revolution opened paths to freedom for enslaved people

The American Revolution is often remembered as a war for liberty, but for African Americans, it was a fight with even higher stakes. Many saw the war as an opportunity to claim their own independence; some by serving in the ranks, others by seizing newfound chances to escape enslavement.

On February 20th, historian and author Richard Bell visits the Delaware History Museum in Wilmington to speak about how the chaos of war created unexpected paths to freedom for many enslaved people.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined by Bell to explore this pivotal chapter in Black History.