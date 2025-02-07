The Green – February 7, 2025

New leadership in Delaware politics brings early shifts and challenges

January brought a new Governor and a new General Assembly to Dover – and with them storylines of change on multiple fronts.

What did we see in the first few weeks of the Meyer Administration and the 152nd General Assembly session?

This week, Delaware Public Media political reporter Sarah Petrowich outlines the early actions and challenges of the First State’s new leadership as a new legislative session begins.

DPM's Sarah Petrowich reports on the latest news and happenings in state politics Listen • 21:56

Arts Playlist: Rehoboth Art League showcases rarely seen works in ‘Recent Acquisitions’

The Rehoboth Art League isn’t just a place to see art; it’s one of the few institutions in Delaware dedicated to collecting and preserving it.

Their collection is made up of more than a thousand pieces featuring artists like Orville Peets, Jack Lewis, and Howard Pyle, and many of these rarely seen works are now on display in the League’s new exhibition ‘Recent Acquisitions.’

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny spoke with the Exhibitions Director Nick Serratore about ‘Recent Acquisitions’ and other fresh additions to the League’s galleries.

DPM's Martin Matheny previews ‘Recent Acquisitions’ at the Rehoboth Art League with Exhibitions Director Nick Serratore Listen • 12:12

Enlighten Me: Delaware author Zach Williams blends the ordinary with the strange in ‘Beautiful Days’

It's often said truth is stranger than fiction, but writer Zach Williams offers a different take – sometimes it’s fiction, especially the strange kind, that helps us see the truth more clearly.

Williams, a Wilmington Friends School graduate who grew up just outside Wilmington, began his career teaching English to middle and high school students before fatherhood led him to start writing a collection of short fictional stories. He published that collection in his debut book ‘Beautiful Days,’ where he explores characters whose lives balance the mundane and strangely surreal in unexpected ways.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Williams for more on ‘Beautiful Days’ and how fiction can unlock deeper truths about our world and ourselves.