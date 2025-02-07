Enlighten Me: Delaware author Zach Williams blends the ordinary with the strange in ‘Beautiful Days’
It's often said truth is stranger than fiction, but writer Zach Williams offers a different take – sometimes it’s fiction, especially the strange kind, that helps us see the truth more clearly.
Williams, a Wilmington Friends School graduate who grew up just outside Wilmington, began his career teaching English to middle and high school students before fatherhood led him to start writing a collection of short fictional stories. He published that collection in his debut book ‘Beautiful Days,’ where he explores characters whose lives balance the mundane and strangely surreal in unexpected ways.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Williams for more on ‘Beautiful Days’ and how fiction can unlock deeper truths about our world and ourselves.
DPM's Kyle McKinnon explores 'Beautiful Days' with author and educator Zach Williams