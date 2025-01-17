© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Wilmington faces rising homelessness as advocates call for solutions under new leadership

By Kyle McKinnon
Published January 17, 2025 at 10:53 AM EST
Delaware Journalism Collaborative
/
Spotlight Delaware
Unhoused Wilmington residents laying down together in 2024.

Homelessness is a persistent issue in Delaware, including in its largest city Wilmington.

Wilmington continues to grapple with a rising unhoused population, exacerbated by a lack of resources and affordable housing, and advocates say new Mayor John Carney faces a steep challenge in solving the crisis.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently spoke with Stephen Metraux – Director of the Center for Community Research and Service and Associate Professor of Public Policy at the University of Delaware – about how Wilmington can address homelessness under new leadership.

UD professor Stephen Metraux talks with DPM's Kyle McKinnon about how Wilmington can better address homelessness

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
