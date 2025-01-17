Wilmington faces rising homelessness as advocates call for solutions under new leadership
Homelessness is a persistent issue in Delaware, including in its largest city Wilmington.
Wilmington continues to grapple with a rising unhoused population, exacerbated by a lack of resources and affordable housing, and advocates say new Mayor John Carney faces a steep challenge in solving the crisis.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently spoke with Stephen Metraux – Director of the Center for Community Research and Service and Associate Professor of Public Policy at the University of Delaware – about how Wilmington can address homelessness under new leadership.
UD professor Stephen Metraux talks with DPM's Kyle McKinnon about how Wilmington can better address homelessness