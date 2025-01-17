© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Understanding offshore wind as Delaware weighs benefits and challenges

By Tom Byrne,
Kyle McKinnon
Published January 17, 2025 at 10:54 AM EST
Delaware Public Media
As the offshore wind industry grows, so does the need for public understanding and literacy.

Delaware recently signed an agreement to lease land at 3Rs Beach in Delaware Seashore State Park to US Wind to serve as the power access point for its planned Maryland offshore wind project. While that project has received all necessary federal and Delaware permits, Sussex County denied a conditional use permit for the substation and the project faces a pair of lawsuits targeting the permitting process and the environmental impacts.

These flashpoints and the larger discussion of the potential benefits and drawbacks of offshore wind raise questions: how well do Delawareans understand offshore wind and how can that understanding be improved?

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with Kathryn Lienhard – an Offshore Wind Energy Research Associate for Delaware Sea Grant's Marine Advisory Service – to discuss offshore wind literacy and the debate over offshore wind in the First State.

DPM's Tom Byrne discusses offshore wind literacy with Offshore Wind Energy Research Associate for DESG Kathryn Lienhard

The Green
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
