The Green – January 17, 2025

Understanding offshore wind as Delaware weighs benefits and challenges

Delaware recently signed an agreement to lease land at 3Rs Beach in Delaware Seashore State Park to US Wind to serve as the power access point for its planned Maryland offshore wind project. While that project has received all necessary federal and Delaware permits, Sussex County denied a conditional use permit for the substation and the project faces a pair of lawsuits targeting the permitting process and the environmental impacts.

These flashpoints and the larger discussion of the potential benefits and drawbacks of offshore wind raise questions: how well do Delawareans understand offshore wind and how can that understanding be improved?

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with Kathryn Lienhard – an Offshore Wind Energy Research Associate for Delaware Sea Grant's Marine Advisory Service – to discuss offshore wind literacy and the debate over offshore wind in the First State.

DPM's Tom Byrne discusses offshore wind literacy with Offshore Wind Energy Research Associate for DESG Kathryn Lienhard Listen • 13:11

Wilmington faces rising homelessness as advocates call for solutions under new leadership

Homelessness is a persistent issue in Delaware, including in its largest city Wilmington.

Wilmington continues to grapple with a rising unhoused population, exacerbated by a lack of resources and affordable housing, and advocates say new Mayor John Carney faces a steep challenge in solving the crisis.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently spoke with Stephen Metraux – Director of the Center for Community Research and Service and Associate Professor of Public Policy at the University of Delaware – about how Wilmington can address homelessness under new leadership.

UD professor Stephen Metraux talks with DPM's Kyle McKinnon about how Wilmington can better address homelessness Listen • 11:57

Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum rolls out weekly film series with ‘DelArt Cinema’

The Delaware Art Museum is adding weekly film screenings to an increasingly dynamic catalog of arts programming.

The ‘DelArt Cinema’ series aims to engage audiences in a whole new way; blending the visual arts with the power of cinema in the museum’s 160-seat auditorium where the screenings will take place starting this month.

For this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by ‘DelArt Cinema’s’ Film Curator Tom Cavanaugh to learn more about the weekly film series and what he hopes it brings to the community.

DPM's Martin Matheny explores the ‘DelArt Cinema’ weekly film series with Film Curator Tom Cavanaugh Listen • 10:26

Enlighten Me: More campus stories from student journalists at the University of Delaware

This week, The Green pays another visit to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, we feature four pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.