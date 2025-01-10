Enlighten Me: Campus stories from UD student journalists
This week, The Green visits the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists.
On this edition of Enlighten Me, we feature three pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.
We start with junior Gracy Back’s piece on Delaware’s growing water quality issues.
Junior Gracy Back examines Delaware’s growing water quality issues
Next, we hear from senior Ella Smith, who takes a look at student-run D-I-Y beauty businesses on UD’s campus.
Senior Ella Smith reports on student-run D-I-Y beauty businesses on UD’s campus
We close with another senior and previous Delaware Public Media intern, Macayla Cook, who explores the state of student religion at UD.
Senior Macayla Cook explores the state of student religion at UD