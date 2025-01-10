Enlighten Me: Campus stories from UD student journalists

We start with junior Gracy Back’s piece on Delaware’s growing water quality issues.

Next, we hear from senior Ella Smith, who takes a look at student-run D-I-Y beauty businesses on UD’s campus.

We close with another senior and previous Delaware Public Media intern, Macayla Cook, who explores the state of student religion at UD.