Enlighten Me: Holiday baking tips and the magic of Christmas cookies

The sweetest of all the holiday treats is arguably the classic Christmas cookie.

But Christmas cookies are more than just a holiday treat; they provide a unique source of connection and tell all kinds of stories about our backgrounds. A box or tin of Christmas cookies can make for the perfect gift this time of year.

But according to award-winning Rehoboth-based Pastry Chef Dru Tevis, if you really want to gift some delicious cookies, you’ll need a quality recipe, and quality ingredients.

“You definitely need some good butter, you need eggs, you need sugar, you need flour, and some vanilla extract,” Tevis said. “And then baking soda; some cookies are baking powder and then some cookies don’t have any leavening, but those are your foundation ingredients. From there, it just depends on what kind of cookie you’re making and what kind of fixings you need.”

Tevis also shares some tips on gifting holiday cookies and pastries.

“Everybody’s sharing cookies at this time of year and everybody’s going to different gatherings and parties,” Tevis said. “You can go all out with a really nice platter, a really nice box, then you can make it look really festive.”

For best-storing practices, Tevis notes that air-tight bags or containers are the way to go, noting Christmas cookies and pastries can last for quite a while if properly sealed.