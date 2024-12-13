Delaware Council on Gambling Problems expands as gambling issues rise across the U.S.
The Delaware Council on Gambling Problems is expanding with the opening of a third office in Kent County.
The Council now has locations in all three Delaware counties, providing greater access to services and support at a time when problem gambling is on the rise in the U.S. due to the growth of legal online sports betting.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up this week with one of the Council’s Certified Peer Recovery Specialists Jeff Wasserman about the new office and addressing gambling issues in the First State.
CPRS Jeff Wasserman breaks down the DCHP's expansion and the rise in problem gambling with DPM Senior Producer Kyle McKinnon