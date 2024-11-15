Delaware teacher team ‘Math Marigolds’ honored for developing future math educators
The Delaware STEM Educator Awards annually celebrates K-12 educators who go above and beyond to teach and inspire students in STEM, a methodology that engages students around the subjects of science, technology, math, and engineering.
Among the winners this year are the Math Marigolds, a team of educators working to develop more students into math teachers.
Delaware Public Media’s news director Tom Byrne sat down with Brandywine High School math teacher David Maloney, who helped start the Math Marigolds, to discuss the award-winning team and the importance of building a pool of math teachers.
Brandywine High School teacher David Maloney of the Math Marigolds discusses the importance of building a pool of math teachers with DPM's Tom Byrne