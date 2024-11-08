© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
The Green

Reaction to Delaware's major political races

By Tom Byrne
Published November 8, 2024 at 10:04 AM EST
Democrat Matt Meyer defeated Republican House Minority Leader Mike Ramone in the state gubernatorial election.
Kyle McKinnon
/
Delaware Public Media
The 2024 Election nationally was a good one for Republicans, who returned Donald Trump to the White House and gained control of the U.S. Senate. But in Delaware, it was more of the same with Democrats dominating statewide races and drawing another seat closer to a House supermajority.

To dive into these storylines and more, Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne sat down this week with University of Delaware Communications professor Paul Brewer – Delaware Politics Director at UD’s Center for Political Communication – to get his analysis of the post-election state of play in the First State.

UD communications professor Paul Brewer breaks down the state's major political races with DPM news director Tom Byrne

The Green
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
