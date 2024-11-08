Reaction to Delaware's major political races
The 2024 Election nationally was a good one for Republicans, who returned Donald Trump to the White House and gained control of the U.S. Senate. But in Delaware, it was more of the same with Democrats dominating statewide races and drawing another seat closer to a House supermajority.
To dive into these storylines and more, Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne sat down this week with University of Delaware Communications professor Paul Brewer – Delaware Politics Director at UD’s Center for Political Communication – to get his analysis of the post-election state of play in the First State.
UD communications professor Paul Brewer breaks down the state's major political races with DPM news director Tom Byrne