Enlighten Me: Why the balance between fresh and saltwater in Delaware is getting worse

Seawater intrusion in Delaware used to be an invisible threat, but that’s not the case anymore.

Seawater intrusion is not unique to Delaware. It’s prevalent here, Maryland, Virginia, and North and South Carolina.

Saltwater was once an invisible threat as it would sneak under the soil in farms and fields until it got into groundwater, and it would make the soil too salty, killing crops and flooding farmland.

It is a complex process, and can happen for different reasons.

Some factors include sea level rise, frequency of coastal storms, and how we manage our land.

"Right now you can actually see visible salt patches on the soil surface, and that gives you a stunning clue into this silent disease. It's not silent anymore. Now we are seeing our crops dying, but also that piece of land is completely bare because the salinity is so high that no plant can survive there," said Pinki Mondal, environmental geographer and associate professor at the University of Delaware.

Mondal notes monitoring shows the number of salt patches and in the area affected has doubled from 2011 to 2017. It can also be seen that marshland has been taking over agricultural land.

She says there are no easy solutions.

"It's almost like we want to work against nature, and if that's the case for how long we can maintain that relationship, or should we just work with nature and see for how long we can save this land for our future generations. So it's a very tricky situation," said Mondal.

She adds that crops like corn and soybeans are the most affected by the high salinity from the intrusion.