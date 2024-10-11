© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
The Green

The rising influence of PACs and out-of-state money on Delaware’s politics

By Kyle McKinnon
Published October 11, 2024 at 8:44 AM EDT
PACs tend to represent specific interests or ideologies and their finances mainly come from the wealthy, various corporations, or labor unions.
Stock Up
The 2024 presidential campaign is on track to be the most expensive election cycle in U.S. history, thanks in large part to the influence of political action committees, or PACs; independent groups that raise and spend money to elect and defeat candidates.

In Delaware, an increasing number of PACs are both taking part in and significantly impacting the state’s political landscape.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Samuel Hoff – professor of history and political science at Delaware State University – about the growing role of PACs and out-of-state money in Delaware’s politics.

DSU professor Samuel Hoff discusses the influence of PACs and out-of-state money in Delaware’s politics with DPM's Kyle McKinnon

The Green
