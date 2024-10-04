Enlighten Me: Does increased social media use lead to stronger belief in the paranormal?
Nearly half of Americans believe ghosts exist. The concept of spirits is fundamental in many cultures and they regularly show up in books, movies, and folklore despite skepticism from the scientific community.
University of Delaware Communications professor Paul Brewer – Delaware Politics Director at UD’s Center for Political Communication – sought to answer that question in a new study exploring the link between social media use and belief in the paranormal.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Brewer about the study and its findings.
