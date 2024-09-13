© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
The Green

The value of youth civic engagement and how to support younger voters

By Kyle McKinnon
Published September 13, 2024 at 10:21 AM EDT
Young voters are poised to significantly influence the General Election but how youth are being prepared to participate in civic life has come into focus.
Sarah Petrowich
/
Delaware Public Media
The Delaware Primary has come and gone and next up is the much-anticipated General Election.

And with young voters poised to greatly influence the election, it begs the question: How is our youth being prepared to vote and participate in civic life?

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Alberto Medina – communications lead at Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, also known as CIRCLE – to learn more about youth civic engagement and ways to get young people involved in politics.

CIRCLE's Alberto Medina discusses the importance of youth civic engagement with DPM's Kyle McKinnon

