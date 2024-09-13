The value of youth civic engagement and how to support younger voters
The Delaware Primary has come and gone and next up is the much-anticipated General Election.
And with young voters poised to greatly influence the election, it begs the question: How is our youth being prepared to vote and participate in civic life?
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Alberto Medina – communications lead at Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, also known as CIRCLE – to learn more about youth civic engagement and ways to get young people involved in politics.
CIRCLE's Alberto Medina discusses the importance of youth civic engagement with DPM's Kyle McKinnon