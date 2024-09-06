Enlighten Me: How the University of Delaware is using AI to build study tools, support students
AI has impacted many aspects of life in recent years, but maybe no more so than how we teach and learn.
At the University of Delaware, the Academic Technology Services team is using AI this fall to turn thousands of instructor transcripts and lectures into interactive study tools like practice quizzes and flashcards.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Erin Sicuranza and Jevonia Harris of UD’s Academic Technology Services team to learn more about how the university is using AI.
UD's Erin Sicuranza and Jevonia Harris discuss how the university is using AI with DPM's Kyle McKinnon