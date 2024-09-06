Arts Playlist: Hassan Najjar named new executive director of the Biggs Museum of American Art
The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover has a new executive director.
Hassan Najjar, whose career in the arts spans roughly two decades, takes the reins at the Biggs after previously serving as the head of the Foothills Art Center in Golden, Colorado.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Najjar for a chat about his background in the arts and his vision for the Biggs.
