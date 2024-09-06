© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Hassan Najjar named new executive director of the Biggs Museum of American Art

By Kyle McKinnon
Published September 6, 2024 at 8:53 AM EDT
Hassan Najjar brings a wealth of diverse experience as the new executive director of the Biggs Museum of American Art.
Delaware Public Media
The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover has a new executive director.

Hassan Najjar, whose career in the arts spans roughly two decades, takes the reins at the Biggs after previously serving as the head of the Foothills Art Center in Golden, Colorado.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Najjar for a chat about his background in the arts and his vision for the Biggs.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with Hassan Najjar about being named the executive director of the Biggs Museum of American Art

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
