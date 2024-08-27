Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Lt. Governor Debbie Harrington

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Debbie Harrington Listen • 26:08

Debbie Harrington is making her first run for statewide office. She previously ran for the 9th District House seat in 2018 and 2020. In 2018, she lost in a three-person Democratic primary. In 2020, she lost to incumbent Republican Kevin Hensley in the General election.

Her campaign website is here.

