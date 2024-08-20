© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
The Green

Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. House Donyale Hall

By Tom Byrne,
Kyle McKinnon
Published August 20, 2024 at 7:48 AM EDT
Republican Donyale Hall is a businesswoman, mother and a Gulf War Era Veteran of the United States Air Force
Delaware Public Media
Republican Donyale Hall is a businesswoman and a Gulf War-era veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2024 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

Among the races we are examining is the race for U.S. House and in this interview Republican Donyale Hall.

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for U.S. House Donyale Hall

Hall previously ran for Lt. Governor in 2020 – losing to Democrat Bethany Hall-Long by a 59 to 41 percent margin. She also ran for State Senate in 2018 and lost in the Republican primary for the 17th District seat.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

