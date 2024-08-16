History Matters: August Quarterly Social Justice Dialogue to promote discourse around social issues, democracy
Social justice has meant many things over time and while definitions may vary, common concepts include equal rights, equal opportunity, and equal treatment.
On August 20th, the Delaware Historical Society hosts a Social Justice Dialogue with Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr. – one the country’s most prominent scholars and authors – that aims to challenge attendees to think critically about social issues and the present and future of American democracy.
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by the Delaware Historical Society’s Executive Director Ivan Henderson and Reverend Ronald Whitaker of the Historic Mother African Union Church to learn more about the Social Justice Dialogue.
DHS's Ivan Henderson and Rev. Ronald Whitaker preview the August Quarterly Social Justice Dialogue with DPM's Kyle McKinnon