© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

History Matters: August Quarterly Social Justice Dialogue to promote discourse around social issues, democracy

By Kyle McKinnon
Published August 16, 2024 at 10:03 AM EDT
The August Quarterly Social Justice Dialogue is taking place on Tuesday, August 20th at 6pm at the Wilmington Public Library.
Delaware Historical Society
The August Quarterly Social Justice Dialogue is taking place on Tuesday, August 20th at 6pm at the Wilmington Public Library.

Social justice has meant many things over time and while definitions may vary, common concepts include equal rights, equal opportunity, and equal treatment.

On August 20th, the Delaware Historical Society hosts a Social Justice Dialogue with Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr. – one the country’s most prominent scholars and authors – that aims to challenge attendees to think critically about social issues and the present and future of American democracy.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by the Delaware Historical Society’s Executive Director Ivan Henderson and Reverend Ronald Whitaker of the Historic Mother African Union Church to learn more about the Social Justice Dialogue.

DHS's Ivan Henderson and Rev. Ronald Whitaker preview the August Quarterly Social Justice Dialogue with DPM's Kyle McKinnon

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon