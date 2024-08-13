© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for Governor Bethany Hall-Long

By Tom Byrne,
Kyle McKinnon
Published August 13, 2024 at 9:27 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media
Bethany Hall-Long is finishing her second term as Lt. Governor of Delaware and previously served in the General Assembly.

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2024 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

Among the races we are examining is the race for Governor and in this interview Democrat Bethany Hall-Long

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for governor Bethany Hall-Long

Bethany Hall-Long is finishing her second term as Lt. Gov. Before that she served in the General Assembly, in the House from 2003 to 2008 and then in the State Senate from 2009 until 2016.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
