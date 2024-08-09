Candidate Conversations: GOP Candidate for Governor Bobby Williamson
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2024 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.
Among the races we are examining is the race for Governor and in this interview, Republican Bobby Williamson
DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with GOP candidate for governor Bobby Williamson
Williamson is a self-described small businessman and is making his first run for political office.
His campaign website is here.
We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.
Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.
Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.