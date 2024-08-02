The Green – August 2, 2024

Making sense of the air quality index and how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke in Delaware

Wildfires burning out west recently brought smoke and haze to the First State.

It’s the latest instance in what’s becoming a growing regional trend with prolonged poor air quality stemming from wildfires in the western part of the U.S. or wildfires in Canada.

This week, Delaware Public Media Kyle McKinnon talks with Angela Marconi – the Director of the Division of Air Quality for DNREC – about how to make sense of the Air Quality Index and ways to protect yourself from lingering wildfire smoke.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon talks with DNREC Division of Air Quality head Angela Marconi about the AQI and wildfire smoke protection Listen • 11:11

Arts Playlist: ‘Frank Stewart's Nexus’ at the Brandywine Museum of Art

Longtime New York-based photographer Frank Stewart – best known for photographing prominent Jazz musicians – has a new exhibition at the Brandywine Museum of Art.

“Frank Stewart's Nexus: An American Photographer's Journey, 1960s to the Present” features 100 black-and-white and color photographs that trace Stewart's travels across the globe and his approach to capturing Black life and a range of diverse cultures.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon explores “Frank Stewart's Nexus” with Brandywine Senior Curator Amanda Burdan.

Brandywine curator Amanda Burdan explores the 'Frank Stewart's Nexus' exhibit with DPM's Kyle McKinnon Listen • 11:42

A More Just Delaware podcast: Lenape Tribe recognition in the First State

This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.

In this sixth and final episode, Dennis Coker, Principal Chief of the Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware, discusses legislation passed in 2016 formally recognizing the Lenape Tribe of Delaware, why state recognition was necessary, and its impact.