Education
The Green

Enlighten Me: More campus stories from student journalists at the University of Delaware

By Delaware Public Media
Published July 19, 2024 at 11:09 AM EDT
The Green visits the University of Delaware to showcase work from student journalists.
Delaware Public Media
The Green visits the University of Delaware to showcase work from student journalists.

This week, The Green pays another visit to the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, we feature two pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.

We start with rising senior Meghan Siano’s piece on secondary trauma in journalism.

Rising senior Meghan Siano examines secondary trauma in journalism

And we close with another rising senior Megan George, who reports on how students are getting creative with how they pursue their passions.

Rising senior Megan George reports on how students are getting creative with how they pursue their passions

The Green
