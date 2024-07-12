Enlighten Me: Campus stories from UD student journalists

We start with senior Tim Beach, who examines new Gallup polling data on declining rates of happiness in the U.S.

Senior Tim Beach examines declining rates of happiness in the U.S. Listen • 2:30

Next, we hear from rising senior Jake Dunn, who takes a look at the rise in food delivery and why more college students are becoming delivery drivers.

Rising senior Jake Dunn takes a look at why more college students are becoming delivery drivers Listen • 2:17

We close with another rising senior Colin Seeman, who reports on the longtime construction of UD’s so-called ‘Building X,' a new science lab that’s set to open within the next year.