© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Green

Enlighten Me: Campus stories from UD student journalists

By Delaware Public Media
Published July 12, 2024 at 9:24 AM EDT
The Green pays a visit to the University of Delaware to showcase work from student journalists.
Delaware Public Media
The Green pays a visit to the University of Delaware to showcase work from student journalists.

This week, The Green visits the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, we feature three pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.

We start with senior Tim Beach, who examines new Gallup polling data on declining rates of happiness in the U.S.

Senior Tim Beach examines declining rates of happiness in the U.S.

Next, we hear from rising senior Jake Dunn, who takes a look at the rise in food delivery and why more college students are becoming delivery drivers.

Rising senior Jake Dunn takes a look at why more college students are becoming delivery drivers

We close with another rising senior Colin Seeman, who reports on the longtime construction of UD’s so-called ‘Building X,' a new science lab that’s set to open within the next year.

Rising senior Colin Seeman reports on the construction of UD’s ‘Building X’

The Green
Stay Connected
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media