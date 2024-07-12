Enlighten Me: Campus stories from UD student journalists
This week, The Green visits the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists.
On this edition of Enlighten Me, we feature three pieces produced by UD Communications students for a class taught by Nancy Karibjanian, long-time First State journalist, Director of UD’s Journalism Program, and one of the founders of Delaware Public Media.
We start with senior Tim Beach, who examines new Gallup polling data on declining rates of happiness in the U.S.
Next, we hear from rising senior Jake Dunn, who takes a look at the rise in food delivery and why more college students are becoming delivery drivers.
We close with another rising senior Colin Seeman, who reports on the longtime construction of UD’s so-called ‘Building X,' a new science lab that’s set to open within the next year.
