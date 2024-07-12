© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Green

A More Just Delaware podcast: Paid family and medical leave in the First State

By Tom Byrne
Published July 12, 2024 at 9:27 AM EDT
The fifth episode of A More Just Delaware features State Senator Sarah McBride.
Delaware Humanities
The fifth episode of A More Just Delaware features State Senator Sarah McBride.

This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.

In this fifth episode, State Senator Sarah McBride discusses paid family and medical leave legislation passed and signed in Delaware in 2022, the work to pass it, and its anticipated impact.

State Sen. Sarah McBride discusses paid family and medical leave legislation on the fifth episode of A More Just Delaware

The Green
Stay Connected
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne