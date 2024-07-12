A More Just Delaware podcast: Paid family and medical leave in the First State
This week, The Green brings you the latest episode of Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.
In this fifth episode, State Senator Sarah McBride discusses paid family and medical leave legislation passed and signed in Delaware in 2022, the work to pass it, and its anticipated impact.
